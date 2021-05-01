Short Interest in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Rises By 52.1%

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the March 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Monopar Therapeutics were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ MNPR opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.53 million and a P/E ratio of -9.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. Monopar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.01.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

