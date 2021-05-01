Short Interest in Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Declines By 30.9%

Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,200 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the March 31st total of 716,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Namaste Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.21 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 149,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,986. Namaste Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.

About Namaste Technologies

Namaste Technologies Inc engages in the online sale of herbal vaporizer hardware and ancillary products worldwide. It offers hardware and ancillary products, such as bongs and pipes; hemp derived cannabidiol and smoking accessories; medical and dried cannabis; and cannabis oil, as well as refines, processes, and distributes cannabis and cannabis derived products.

