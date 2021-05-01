Short Interest in Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Decreases By 32.7%

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the March 31st total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS NPSNY traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $45.62. 176,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,991. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Naspers has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $53.13.
Naspers Company Profile
