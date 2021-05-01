Short Interest in Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Decreases By 32.7%

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the March 31st total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS NPSNY traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $45.62. 176,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,991. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Naspers has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $53.13.

Get Naspers alerts:

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.