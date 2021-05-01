Short Interest in NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Declines By 32.4%

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,700 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 595,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 85.7 days.

Shares of NWHUF remained flat at $$10.63 during trading hours on Friday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.6417 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

