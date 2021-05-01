Short Interest in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Increases By 44.4%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCCI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in OFS Credit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in OFS Credit by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 55,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 32,715 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in OFS Credit by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 103,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in OFS Credit by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in OFS Credit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OCCI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.55. 22,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,087. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

