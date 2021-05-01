Short Interest in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Drops By 32.4%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 157,076 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 161,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.85.

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.05. 531,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,013. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $161.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.75.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

