Short Interest in Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) Declines By 32.2%

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Ossen Innovation stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,601. Ossen Innovation has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About Ossen Innovation
Featured Article: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ossen Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ossen Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.