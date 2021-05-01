Short Interest in Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) Declines By 32.2%

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Ossen Innovation stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,601. Ossen Innovation has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Ossen Innovation

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used in precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings.

