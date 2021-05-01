Short Interest in Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Increases By 45.1%

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the March 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGPHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Partners Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Partners Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Partners Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PGPHF traded down $24.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,410.08. The stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 189. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,347.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1,184.40. Partners Group has a 52 week low of $740.00 and a 52 week high of $1,501.70.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.