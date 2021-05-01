Short Interest in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Expands By 54.6%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the March 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust owned 0.16% of PermRock Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties consist of 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

