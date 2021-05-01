Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Drops By 28.6%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE PZC opened at $10.83 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth $1,598,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth $848,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

