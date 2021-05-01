Short Interest in POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Declines By 50.6%

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the March 31st total of 188,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of PORBF remained flat at $$19.88 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40. POLA Orbis has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.33.

PORBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

