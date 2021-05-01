Short Interest in Poverty Dignified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVDG) Increases By 54.6%

Poverty Dignified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVDG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the March 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,635,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PVDG opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04. Poverty Dignified has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

About Poverty Dignified

Poverty Dignified, Inc operates as a renewable energy company. It is involved in incubating solar technologies that establish electrification, education, connectivity, and community development infrastructures in rural communities to empower the individual, community, and local economy. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Belmont, North Carolina.

