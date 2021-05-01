Short Interest in Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Declines By 60.5%

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,294,000 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the March 31st total of 5,809,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.8 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.14. 85,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,060. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $29.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.