Short Interest in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Increases By 50.7%

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the March 31st total of 73,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group downgraded Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, CEO Craig G. Blunden sold 26,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $438,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Thomas sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $148,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,907 shares of company stock worth $1,271,391. Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PROV opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

