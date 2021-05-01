Short Interest in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Rises By 54.8%

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,300 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the March 31st total of 300,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.
PMM stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%.
About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
