Short Interest in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Rises By 54.8%

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,300 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the March 31st total of 300,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

PMM stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 90,976 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 146,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

