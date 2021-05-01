Short Interest in Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Drops By 50.0%

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 761,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of RCPIQ remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 341,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,654. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.