Short Interest in Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Drops By 32.0%

Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,500 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the March 31st total of 631,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROGFF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. Roxgold has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROGFF. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Roxgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Roxgold from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roxgold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

