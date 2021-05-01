Short Interest in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Decreases By 32.7%

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the March 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 202,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,126 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 23,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,791. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 828.61 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.49. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.5282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is a positive change from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s payout ratio is 50.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

