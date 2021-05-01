Short Interest in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Increases By 52.9%

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the March 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $54,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.06, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average is $50.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

