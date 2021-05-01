Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Increases By 55.5%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the March 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84.

SDXAY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sodexo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

