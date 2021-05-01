Short Interest in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Rises By 44.3%

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,200 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the March 31st total of 152,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NYSE SII traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 59.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.83. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Sprott had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $29.67 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Sprott will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,350.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 110.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Sprott by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprott from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

