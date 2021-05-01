Short Interest in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Decreases By 34.2%

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the March 31st total of 166,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) by 443.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,158 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Staffing 360 Solutions stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. Staffing 360 Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $24.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.17.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

