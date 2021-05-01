Short Interest in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Declines By 31.5%

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the March 31st total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:STT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.95. 2,087,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,737. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.63. State Street has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $28.125 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 134.01%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

