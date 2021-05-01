Short Interest in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Declines By 31.5%

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the March 31st total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NYSE:STT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.95. 2,087,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,737. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.63. State Street has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
See Also: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.