Short Interest in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Rises By 59.6%

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the March 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sunworks by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sunworks during the 4th quarter worth $591,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sunworks during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sunworks during the 4th quarter worth $1,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunworks alerts:

SUNW stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. Sunworks has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $29.37. The company has a market cap of $302.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SUNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunworks in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.