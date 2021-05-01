Short Interest in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Rises By 55.0%

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the March 31st total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SURF. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other Surface Oncology news, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $104,785. Company insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 986,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 661,807 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SURF opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. Surface Oncology has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $14.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.09.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $87.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

