Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Decreases By 28.2%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,784,200 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the March 31st total of 2,485,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17,842.0 days.
Shares of SWDBF stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $19.77.
About Swedbank AB (publ)
