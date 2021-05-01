Short Interest in Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Declines By 30.8%

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TAPM opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. Tapinator has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.88.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Solitaire Derby. The company also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

