Short Interest in TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Drops By 33.3%

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TDK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TTDKY stock opened at $136.35 on Friday. TDK has a 12 month low of $81.19 and a 12 month high of $175.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.72.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TDK will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

