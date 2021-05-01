Short Interest in Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Decreases By 30.4%

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

TPLWF opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. Temple & Webster Group has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

About Temple & Webster Group

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 180,000 products, including rugs, bar stools, coffee tables, and office furniture under the Temple & Webster brand.

