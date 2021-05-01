Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Declines By 36.0%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the March 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:TKYMF opened at $24.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99. Tokuyama has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

