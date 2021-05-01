Short Interest in United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Expands By 52.4%

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the March 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UUGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UUGRY stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.49.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

