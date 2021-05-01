Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Rises By 48.1%

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the March 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,424,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 3,352,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after buying an additional 839,550 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,826,000 after acquiring an additional 340,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,135,000 after acquiring an additional 200,197 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 94,494.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,187,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,666 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,889,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,666,000 after purchasing an additional 552,739 shares during the last quarter.

ANGL stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $32.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

