Short Interest in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Declines By 28.0%

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100,004 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

VIRC opened at $3.19 on Friday. Virco Mfg. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a market cap of $50.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. On average, analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.