Short Interest in Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Drops By 32.0%

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,071,800 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the March 31st total of 1,577,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 98.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology alerts:

Shares of XJNGF stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.86.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. It operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Investment and Development, and Others. The company engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and wind power components; development, construction, maintenance, operation, and sale of wind farms; and provision of wind power related consultancy and maintenance services.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.