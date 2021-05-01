SHPING (SHPING) Trading 69.8% Higher This Week

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 69.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00070167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00068404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $501.44 or 0.00866061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00095690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00049243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.76 or 0.08555911 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

