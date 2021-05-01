SIBCoin Trading Up 12.6% Over Last Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0581 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $38,072.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,512.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,886.22 or 0.05018439 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $997.34 or 0.01734142 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.00470144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.87 or 0.00738744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.82 or 0.00589127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00070953 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.82 or 0.00439589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004255 BTC.

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,135,655 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

