Signature Chain (SIGN) Reaches Market Cap of $2.97 Million

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $14,437.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signature Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00070799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00019796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00067222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $498.13 or 0.00863444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00095923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00049467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars.

