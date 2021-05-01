Silver Lake Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,172 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MNR. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 252,720 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 43,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $18.86.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

