Silver Lake Advisory LLC Purchases 3,155 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises 2.3% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $132,457,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after buying an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 614,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,668,000 after acquiring an additional 183,224 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 310,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,185,000 after acquiring an additional 145,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,425,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPC opened at $124.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $127.44.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.67.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

