Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to post $189.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.10 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $213.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $769.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $755.00 million to $788.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $782.83 million, with estimates ranging from $751.00 million to $800.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on SFNC shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of SFNC opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.01. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 60,577 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 27,952 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 128,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

