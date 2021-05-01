Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.55. 4,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 5,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.