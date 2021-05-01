Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) Shares Up 1%

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.64. 3,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 9,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.79.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.