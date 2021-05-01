SingularityNET Market Capitalization Reaches $353.67 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $353.67 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00071348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.97 or 0.00873875 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00066811 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00049933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00095981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,679,581 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

