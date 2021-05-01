Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Announces Earnings Results

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 0.11%.

NYSE:SHI traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.85. 23,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,791. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 828.61 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.5282 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.52%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 23,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

