SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SITC shares. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,202,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $699,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,377 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.9% during the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SITC opened at $14.75 on Friday. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.19 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.