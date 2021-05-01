Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Short Interest Up 55.6% in April

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the March 31st total of 906,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 49.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 78.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 44,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

TSLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

