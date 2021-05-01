SKALE Network Reaches Market Cap of $411.11 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001098 BTC on major exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $411.11 million and $67.02 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 39.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00070322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.89 or 0.00860630 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00065999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00096140 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00048118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

SKL is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 660,416,667 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

