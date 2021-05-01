SKY (LON:SKY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,727.50

Sky plc (LON:SKY) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,727.50 ($22.57) and traded as low as GBX 1,726 ($22.55). SKY shares last traded at GBX 1,727.50 ($22.57), with a volume of 75,802 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,727.50.

SKY Company Profile (LON:SKY)

Sky plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment and communications businesses. The company offers pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including broadband and telephone services; over-the-top subscriptions; and HD, UHD, multiscreen, line rental, second smartcard, premium HD, and mobile TV, as well as on demand services, such as Catch Up TV and box sets.

