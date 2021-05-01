Skycoin (SKY) Price Hits $3.22

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $64.46 million and $2.17 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.22 or 0.00005611 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00063922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.13 or 0.00285730 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.13 or 0.01142267 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00026439 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.46 or 0.00718054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,438.22 or 0.99994900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars.

