Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

Skyworks Solutions has raised its dividend payment by 56.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

SWKS opened at $181.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $96.73 and a twelve month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.88.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

